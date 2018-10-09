In Bloomberg Businessweek's report, one official said investigators found that the Chinese infiltration through Supermicro reached almost 30 companies, including Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. Both Amazon and Apple also disputed the findings. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it has "no reason to doubt" the companies' denials of Bloomberg Businessweek's reporting. People familiar with the federal investigation into the 2014-2015 attacks say that it is being led by the FBI's cyber and counterintelligence teams, and that DHS may not have been involved. Counterintelligence investigations are among the FBI's most closely held and few officials and agencies outside of those units are briefed on the existence of those investigations.