You don't have to pay $100 extra (plus $10 a month) for the cellular-model Apple Watch to place and receive calls. When you're within range (sufficient inside most homes), the Watch uses a local wireless connection to your iPhone. The independent cellular connection, first added to last year's model, is helpful if you want to leave your phone behind entirely — such as when you go for a walk — and still receive calls and texts on your main number. Just know that not all carriers support it (such as Xfinity Mobile), and reception on the redesigned Watch can be flaky.