Another thing I like about TweetDelete is that it can delete your content on a rolling basis. I keep tweets for two months, which for me means 200 to 400 live tweets on my account at any given time, depending on how self-important I'm feeling. You can set up the rolling delete during your last run through TweetDelete's archive cleanup. TweetDelete will check in with your account every few days and delete anything above whatever time limit you set. To stop deleting your tweets, you can disable the app's access to your account or log in to TweetDelete and press the big green button telling it to turn off the deletion cycle.