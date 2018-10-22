The big carriers argued that small license areas were cumbersome to administer and the thousands of users operating wireless systems near boundaries threatened to interfere with other users of airwaves. Supporters of the small-area licenses said the interference risk was small, since many systems would operate at low power and indoors. Under the FCC's 2015 order, access would be sold in each of 74,000 census tracts. That number compares with about 3,200 U.S. counties, according to the FCC.