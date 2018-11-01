Editor & Publisher gave its 2018 Publisher of the Year award to Terrance C.Z. "Terry" Egger of Philadelphia Media Network, which publishes the Inquirer, Daily News, and philly.com. The trade journal for the newspaper industry said it received 60 nominations for the honor.
"His colleagues credit him for turning the organization around since arriving three years ago, when the company was at its 'darkest hours,'" the publication wrote.
Egger, 61, came to Philadelphia Media Network after having retired as president, chief executive, and publisher of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, where he worked from 2006 to 2013.
Since his arrival in October 2015, Egger has overseen the consolidation of the three newsrooms into one. Reporters' beats have been reorganized with a more digital focus. The company has added an events division, which quickly ramped up to 15 to 20 events a year. The advertising department is getting a total revamp along with a new name, Inquirer Solutions, reflecting its role for customers. And a digital subscription was begun in September 2017, enabling the company to enroll more than 25,000 paid digital subscribers after one year, beating the goal of 20,000.