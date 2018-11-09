For the massive West Coast orchards, this isn't much of a problem. But on the East Coast, which has smaller orchards and wet weather that makes organic growing impossible, the challenge is more acute. "There's a lot of concentration of apple growing in the one place [Washington], and that makes it easier for those growers to supply big retailers," said Susan Futrell, author of Good Apples: Behind Every Bite and director of marketing at Red Tomato, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit distributor for a network of over 40 wholesale growers. "Decisions about what varieties to carry are getting made by fewer and fewer people and further away from where people are buying the apples."