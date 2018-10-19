The deadline to participate in The Inquirer's Top Workplaces survey has been extended to Nov. 16. A special section highlighting selected companies will be published next spring.
More than 100 companies in the Philadelphia region have already signed up to have their employees take the 24-question survey that is used to evaluate the nominated companies.
To participate, organizations — public, private, nonprofit, or government — must have at least 50 employees and be located in the Philadelphia region.
Nominations can be made at http://www.philly.com/nominate or by calling 484-323-6270.
Energage, the research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for 40-plus major metro newspapers and surveyed 2.5 million employees at more than 6,000 organizations in 2017.