Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Poconos announced Friday it will team up with The Stars Group, a Canadian gaming company with an online presence in New Jersey, to offer a full slate of internet wagering options, including sports betting and poker.
Mt. Airy said the partnership with the Toronto company aims to launch online poker, slots, and casino table games as soon as it receives a license from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Mt. Airy was one of nine Pennsylvania casinos that applied last month for the state's first interactive gaming licenses, allowed under a 2017 gaming law.
The casino's agreement to offer online sports betting also is a clear signal that it is preparing to jump into the nascent sports-wagering market as soon as state regulators complete drafting rules governing the business.
The Stars Group announced recently it was extending its partnership in New Jersey with Resorts Casino Hotel to include online and mobile sports wagering through The Stars Group's BetStars brand. The company already offers online poker and casino betting through PokerStarsNJ and PokerStarsCasinoNJ.
The Stars Group, which is licensed to operate in 19 countries, owns or licenses a range of online gaming brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, and Sky Poker.