State regulators on Wednesday approved three more Pennsylvania casinos to run sports-wagering operations, including SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, which said it plans to begin taking bets on Dec. 1.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday approved sports-betting licenses for Harrah's Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and SugarHouse.
Harrah's did not specify a start date. Rivers Casino, which like SugarHouse is owned by Rush Street Gaming LLC, said it planned to launch by Dec. 1.
The gaming board has now approved five casinos for sports betting license. On Oct. 3, it approved Pennsylvania's first two sports betting licenses, for Parx Casino in Bensalem and the Hollywood Casino in Dauphin County. Parx has said it hopes to launch in November.
New Jersey and Delaware began sports betting a month after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized nationwide sports wagering in May Pennsylvania regulators needed time to complete drafting regulations governing the business.
Rivers and SugarHouse said they would initially open sportsbooks in smaller temporary locations inside their facilities, and planned to construct more elaborate venues that would open early next year.
In other action, the gaming board approved interactive gaming licenses for Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Erie and Stadium Casino LLC, which has a permit to build and operate a casino in South Philadelphia. The two casinos sought licenses to operate online slot machine and casino table games, but not peer-to-peer poker games.
The board has previously approved seven licenses for internet gaming licenses for Parx, Harrah's, Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Poconos, SugarHouse, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Sands Bethlehem and Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia.
None has launched operations yet, as the regulatory agency is approving online service providers, reviewing the casinos' internal controls and testing its equipment before betting can begin.
The board on Wednesday also approved a proposal by Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia to add 250 new slot machines to its gaming floor, taking its total to 850 machines.
The casino, which was recently acquired by Boyd Gaming of Las Vegas, Nev., plans to add the new equipment in phases in November and December.
The project will cost $9 million, including a $2.5 million license fee to the state, and $600,000 for new carpeting throughout the casino floor.