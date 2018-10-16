Pennsylvania's casinos reported $268.5 million in revenue in September, a 1 percent decline from the previous year, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Tuesday.
Table games, which account for about 27 percent of total casino gaming revenue, earned $72.3 million last month, a 4.4 percent decline over last year. The gaming board earlier reported that slot machines, which account for 73 percent of revenue, raked in $196.2 million in September, up 0.4 percent over last year.
All told, the state collected $113.9 million in tax revenue from casino gaming in September, about 90 percent of which was derived from 25,471 slot machines, which are taxed at a higher rate than table games.
Parx Casino in Bensalem, with $49.2 million in total gaming revenue, was tops among the state's 12 operating casinos, followed by Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh and SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia.
Gaming revenue is a measure of the amount of money the casinos retained from wagering after paying off winners.