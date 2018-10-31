An Erie casino was fined $47,500 Wednesday for allowing underage patrons access to its gaming floor, including a 20-year-old man who used the ID of a woman twice his age, but was allowed to enter after claiming he was in gender transition.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday levied five fines totaling $128,000 against three casinos and an equipment supplier.
The sanctions included a $47,500 penalty against Presque Isle Downs and Casino in Erie County for allowing five people under 21 access to the gaming floor on different occasions.
In some cases underage patrons entered Presque Isle unchallenged. But one 20-year-old man in August was stopped at the door after showing the identification of a 42-year-old woman. A security guard allowed him in after he said he was in gender transition.
The man re-entered the casino two more times that night, and wagered several times at blackjack, before he left the ID with a suspicious security officer and disregarded instructions to wait.
Other penalties levied Wednesday included a $25,000 fine against the operator of the Parx Casino in Bucks County for putting unapproved progressive slot machines into play, and two fines totaling $45,000 against Harrah's Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack for allowing the operation of noncompliant slot machines and for errors and omissions in its "roulette chip discrepancy logs."
The board also levied a fine of $10,500 against Genesis Gaming Solutions, Inc., a Texas table games manufacturer, for failing to submit audited financial statements for three years.