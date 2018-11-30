New York's traffic agents are typically concentrated in Manhattan, Chan said, but teams meet weekly to discuss enforcement patterns, and personnel can be reassigned throughout the five boroughs to respond where accidents or congestion may be increasing. New York's Vision Zero initiative has used red-light cameras, express buses, and bike lanes to make streets safer. Without more data, it's difficult to say which initiatives are most effective, Chan said, but the overall result is positive. Last year, New York reported 221 traffic fatalities. The city has reported 175 traffic deaths so far in 2018, Chan said. At this rate, it would be the fifth straight year in which traffic deaths have declined.