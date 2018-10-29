When candidates talk with voters, though, conversation often turns to infrastructure, whether it's the quality of roads or access to jobs. Among those attending Tuesday's meeting were Madeleine Dean and Mary Gay Scanlon, Democrats hoping that voters in the Fourth and Fifth Districts, respectively, will send them to Congress. Dean in particular focused on densely developed areas in her district, such as King of Prussia and Pottstown, that would benefit from investment in transportation. Light rail that would connect Norristown and King of Prussia has been planned for years, but SEPTA has not locked down funding for the $1.1 billion proposal.