When she reached row 14 of the two-engine jet, a horrifying sight greeted her. The head, torso, and arms of the woman in seat 14A had been sucked outside a 10.5-by-14.37-inch window. Another flight attendant, Seanique Mallory, was pulling on the woman's body. Fernheimer got on the floor and grabbed one of the woman's legs. As they struggled to keep the woman, Jennifer Riordan, 43, inside the plane, a passenger reached out of the window and grasped the woman's shoulder. The pressure had begun to equalize, and the passenger pulled in her arm, then her head. The New Mexico woman's injuries would turn out to be fatal.