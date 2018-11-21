MV Transportation did not return a call for comment Tuesday, and it was not clear whether the company hired drivers or bought additional vehicles to fulfill the contract with Uber. According to Uber's statement, the company operates in 30 states, and in this region, it is one of three companies contracted to provides paratransit services for SEPTA. Its most recent agreement with SEPTA, which went into effect in September, was for nearly $41 million for five years of paratransit services. SEPTA did not anticipate MV Transportation's contract with Uber would interfere with its own service.