The implosion marks the latest twist in an increasingly strange environment for megadeals under President Trump. A Sinclair-Tribune combination would have been unthinkable in the Obama era and was only made possible because of a rule change by the newly installed chief at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission. But the FCC later questioned Sinclair's honesty and sent the proposed tie-up for a hearing by an administrative law judge. Trump, who fought tooth-and-nail to stop another monster-merger, AT&T Inc.'s acquisition of Time Warner Inc., lashed out and called the FCC move "disgraceful."