But what about the countries that send their talented people abroad? Don't they suffer from brain drain? Kerr cites evidence that the U.S.'s gain doesn't necessarily translate to other countries' loss. Skilled immigrants send technology and investment back to their home countries, helping to build cross-border networks of innovation. What's more, the possibility of getting a job in the U.S. motivates lots of people in foreign countries to get more education, which often actually increases the stock of local talent. For a small country, brain drain could be a drawback, but for giant countries such as China or India — which happen to be the two biggest sources of skilled immigration to the U.S. — it's not a problem.