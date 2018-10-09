The looming changes are accompanied by a broader overhaul that could push tens of thousands of employees out the door. Verizon said last week that it offered buyout packages to as many as 44,000 managers — more than a quarter of its total staff — part of a $10 billion cost-cutting program put in place by Vestberg's predecessor. The company also is transferring 2,500 information-technology employees to the India-based outsourcing firm Infosys Ltd.