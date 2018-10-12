It's been too many years since Starr opened any local projects of major importance. The Love, his most recent collaboration with Aimee Olexy, has finally settled into a lovely groove as an understated destination for grown-up American dining and is rising to its third bell now after my most recent meal. But it essentially feels like a more mellow Ritttenhouse version of their Talula's Garden, which is worthwhile but hardly the game-changer of Starr's earlier Philly work. Cutting-edge Serpico and sleek Morimoto are still great, but not very busy. Alma de Cuba is solid, but I still can't see my food. El Vez is still humming along as a fun taco-tequila anchor for Midtown Village. But the original Continental is desperately in need of a major makeover (which Starr has promised.) And the pizza sauce at Stella, the pioneer of our now-ubiquitous Neapolitan pizzeria movement, has gotten thick and tinny. It's been on cruise control, getting lapped by the competition.