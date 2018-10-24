Teresa's Next Door (3 bells) began more than a decade ago as a Belgian bar with a novel Mexican twist. But it has settled in, refined its Euro-taqueria bistro menu, and evolved into so much more than just a great beer bar. There aren't many places on the planet where you can order a bowl of delicate waterzooi seafood stew alongside some amazingly tender goat tacos. But even more compelling, TND, which is in fact right next door to the Italian-themed BYOB Teresa's, has blossomed into what may well be the single greatest place to drink in the suburbs, with nearly 400 whiskeys from around the world, a dedicated gluten-free tap box with several meads, ciders, sake, and wines on draft, and an extensive list of "natural" wines. And, of course, you can also still find some of the greatest beers in the world on its 24 other taps, with 150 more bottles to choose from. 124 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne. 610-293-9909; teresas-nextdoor.com. $$