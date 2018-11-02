There were plenty of offerings here among the snacks and small plates that were already perfect. Like the bright and crunchy kohlrabi salad shaved with green apples into a hale of minty herbs, sweet-tart white balsamic, and crushed cashews. Or the rich lobster bisque (à la 10 Arts) poured from a carafe tableside over sea beans and two pan-crisped coins of shrimp and lobster mousse. The brilliantly colorful salmon crudo shingled luscious slices of brick-orange fish over a vivid green aguachile of dill and cucumber juice. A tender arm of octopus bent across a toothsome sauté of fresh navy beans studded with savory cubes of pan-crisped pepperoni (suddenly en vogue in fancy restaurants). More of that soft milk bread browned for an evening special in the rendered lardo of a house-smoked rib eye, then topped with braised leeks in vinaigrette, the peppery dust of leek ash and the saline pop of bowfin caviar.