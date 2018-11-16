Dressler's still cider, however, may be its most distinctive product. White wine yeast is used on that same base juice, but the result is golden and crystal clear. And unlike so many treacly Pennsylvania apple wines that have an almost artificial sweetness, this one is completely dry. It does have a deceptively saucy richness on the nose, but that dries out completely dry when you take a sip. The cider's true elegance is evident on the long finish, which evokes the memory of a fall afternoon filling old crates with fresh-picked apples at an orchard. The more I drank, the stronger it became. I can't imagine a better alternative to wine for the Thanksgiving meal. I can imagine how good these ciders will become if, and when, the Dresslers ever acquire their own orchards to give their "garagiste" estate ciders some actual acres.