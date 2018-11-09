As a concept, it's a smart bet. University City needs all the stylish food destinations it can muster for its built-in crowd of Penn profs and students who need a convenient place to splurge with their parents. And this 175-seat destination, the brainchild of managing partner Sydney Grims, daughter of restaurant mogul Marty Grims, has the right idea with a brasserie vibe that evokes a soupçon of Parc Lite with a whimsical American twist — with '70s bubble lettering for the name perched above its candy-striped black-and-white sidewalk awnings, also inlaid in brass across the rainbow mosaic sprays of colorful floor tiles; Boston's "More Than a Feeling" blasting from the speakers, and the nouveau riche glint of 24-karat gold flecks mixed into the grout between its subway-tile walls.