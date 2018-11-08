The classic German styles were the standouts. The cloudy amber King Laird Weisse (named in honor of Roslton Laird, who farmed wheat on Petty Island in the late 1800s) was vivid with yeasty banana-clove aromas without overdoing it. The refreshingly crisp Compound Kolsch, the lightest, driest of the bunch, sparkled with the white pepper notes of Tettnang hops. Glow Spice is a fall-spiced beer without the usual pumpkin, and though it's not a style I love, the use of fresh spices (rather than the usual extract) made it far less cloying. Harness Bend is a fascinating two-in-one beer experiment made from the wort of of King Laird Weisse that's transformed into an IPA with a blend of American hops that frame the biscuity wheat base with bright citrus. Poplar Pils is O'Reilly's fresh take on pilsner, with more German noble hops than Pikeland Pils that give this golden brew a brassy resonance that hangs in balance on the palate.