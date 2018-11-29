Throughout Butler's first seven games with the Sixers, Brown has kept him paired with Ben Simmons on the court. Almost exclusively. Of the 245 minutes Butler had logged for the Sixers heading into Wednesday night, 235 had seen him on the court with Simmons. Before the game, Brown said that he anticipated getting to a point where he would stagger Simmons and Butler, and he actually took a step toward that against the Knicks, putting Butler on the court at the start of the second quarter while keeping Simmons on the bench for the first half of the period. By halftime, the 6:25 that Butler played without Simmons was already the most of any game this season. Butler was on the bench for the last 3:52 of the second quarter, which meant the two were on the court together for 10:17 of the first half's 24 minutes after averaging roughly 33:30 together per game over the previous seven games.