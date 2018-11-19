On Sept. 4 — two days before her 30th birthday — Adzick launched Addison Bay, featuring quite a collection of eclectic athleisure. At first click-through, the website, with its blue background, gives off a Vineyard Vines feel, but one glance at the leather leggings and racer-striped sports bras and the Anthropologie vibe gets real. In other words, these are the pieces you want to wear while sweating next to that cutie on the Orange Theory treadmill.