After getting two master's degrees, one in social work and the other in law and social policy from Bryn Mawr, she embarked on the nonprofit executive track, working closely with city programs aimed at alleviating poverty. She liked her job but it didn't excite her. She took up sewing as a creative outlet. Then she had a baby girl, and Duff, once a solid size 12/14, was in the 16/18 zone. "I went off the fashion cliff," she said, recounting the trouble she had finding clothing she liked and that fit her.