For her course work, Guaracao's studied abroad in 2016, visiting several Latin American countries, among them Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina. She found herself taken with the handcrafted work of local artisans. She thought it should be in the same high-fashion lane as pieces by Italian and French makers: the delicate embroidery, the expert weave in hats, the use of polished oak in clutches, and the supple leather jackets aren't just luxe, they speak to the souls of the many people around the world with indigenous heritage.