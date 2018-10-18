I think the Boyds customer wants to dress in modern, not contemporary, but modern pieces. She wants to look relevant but not classic. Classic is not right. No. She's timeless. That's right, timeless… [The Philadelphia woman is] mellower. For example, in New York, she'll wear a black dress but she'll add a groovy choker, a leather jacket, some tiger print, some leopard. Here, she will do that same black dress in a beautiful pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes. She's just more refined.