"If you aren't receiving gratitude well, it shuts down the dance," Pawelski said. "[In every relationship], there is a person who leads or gives, and a person who follows and receives. But both sides of the dance are important. You may not intend to shut down your mom, your lover, or your friend with a lukewarm thank-you. But by being a bad receiver, you close the door to a more meaningful relationship instead of opening it and walking in deeper."