Once upon a time, Art in the Age was a co-op offering indie menswear like Brooklyn Circus. But experiential shopping trumps clothing. Add a craft cocktail and you have a winner. That said, the Old City specialty shop — that, to my chagrin, has the most spankin' bar area — is now the go-to place for novelty alcohol. Those who know booze will likely enjoy one of Art in the Age's six varietals: three cordials and three infusions that owner Steven Grasse distills at Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire. Other gifts for the persnickety lush in your life include vintage glassware for about $10 a vessel and make-your-own cocktail kits that average $135 a pop but that might just be worth it as each box contains the artisan ingredients and tools to make, for example, your favorite whiskey drinks, from old-fashioneds to mint juleps.