I'm thinking Brazile's new look signifies her new lease on life. Perhaps a new focus? There is no doubt home girl needs it. Two years ago, Brazile, then the interim head of the Democratic National Committee was royally busted for leaking a CNN debate question to then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. At the time, Brazile was still vice chair of the DNC. In the aftermath, Brazile was forced to sever ties with CNN. In February 2017, she exited the DNC, too. Last year, her book Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House hit the shelves, and she was criticized by Clinton staffers for not portraying the campaign accurately.