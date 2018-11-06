Idris Elba — the man that I've asked Santa Claus for Christmas Every. Single. Year since his days as HBO's The Wire's criminal genius, Stringer Bell — was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. With this manly moniker comes an Idris Elba emoji for Twitter that appears when you use the hashtag #sexiestmanalive. (I know, I tried it at 5 a.m. I want to use this as a hashtag on everything.) Finally, People has listened to me. Finally they've listened to every woman I know. Finally.