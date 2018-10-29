Fashion has its fair share of haute hit makers-turned household names like Oscar de la Renta, Hubert de Givenchy and Coco Chanel.
However, I've learned that it's often the designers without a string of licenses who, quite honestly, have made more impact.
I'm thinking Claire McCardell, the mid-20th century women's wear designer who's considered the creator of American sportswear thanks, in part, to her pretty shirtwaists and pleated trousers. There is also French designer Madeleine Vionnet, who among her many claims to fame includes the invention of the bias cut gown. Have you heard of her?
And then there is, perhaps, the most unsung American fashion designer: Philadelphia-born James Galanos. But fear not my fashion chickadees, the time to learn about Galanos' contributions to fashion is now. Among contributions: he elevated pants and pantsuits to dressy and brought another level of sophistication to the column gown — still a red carpet staple — by fashioning it from chiffon, adding luxe drape detail and metallics giving the relatively simple dress design movie star sparkle. An exhibit, honoring the late designer, known in high-brow fashion circles as former first lady Nancy Reagan's go-to couturier, opened at Drexel University's Pearlstein Gallery earlier this month.
"James Galanos: Design Integrity" is comprised of 60 classic Galanos looks spanning his 47 year career. On the daises are 1950s shirtwaists, 1970s elongated tunics, 1980s Dynasty-era style drama (bring on the sequins!) and clean, columned gowns of the 1990s. The little black dresses — centered smack dab in the center of the 4,000 square foot exhibit — span every decade.
Shortly after Galanos' death in 2016, Drexel received 750 of the designer's original samples — pieces his models wore on runways, in trunk shows and in fashion glossies — as well as a host of sketches and photographs. The collection came as a gift from the Galanos family in the months after his death.
I met with the exhibit's lead curator Clare Sauro as she put the finishing touches on the show and she gave me a fashion education about Galanos' legacy.
James Galanos was born in Philadelphia. He moved to New Jersey, though when he was very young … He went to design school [in New York] for eight months. And then he said I'm done. He took a job for [Depression era fashion entrepreneur] Hattie Carnegie before accepting a position at a Los Angeles design house. But before he even got there, the company went out of business. The business man, feeling guilty, sent Galanos to Paris, where he took an unpaid internship a the House of [Robert] Piguet. There he became an assistant designer in about 1947. When he was there, he worked alongside [Hubert de] Givenchy, whom he remained friends with for years, and Marc Bohan. [In 1960, Bohan replaced Yves Saint Laurent as the creative director for Dior.]
[Galanos] eventually returns to Los Angles. This is 1951. He borrows $200 and makes a seven-piece collection that he sold to retail buyers including the Amelia Gray boutique in Beverly Hills. He takes off from there.
Yes. The Amelia Gray boutique is where many of these women shop. … His celebrity clients included the model Dovima [The 1950s American model whose real name was Dorothy Virginia Margaret Juba. A picture of her wearing an olive green Galanos is one of the photographic anchors of the exhibit.] He also designed for Rosalind Russell. [Sauro points to a pumpkin skirt suit] One of his most vocal supporters is Diana Ross. This [long-sleeved metallic] purple dress here. I found a picture of Diana Ross wearing [a version] of this dress in 1984 when she presented an Academy Award with Tom Selleck.
[Sauro walks over to a dais chocked full of rainbow-hued draped dresses including a emerald green gown with long sleeves, high neck and a blousson back. Reagan wore the red silk version of this particular frock for her first official White House Portrait.] Galanos' and Nancy Reagan's relationship went back before she married Ronald Reagan when she was an actress. She was among the actresses who helped him shoot to fame in the 1950s and 1960s, but then his status reached a whole other level in the 1980s while Nancy Reagan was in the White House. Galanos was her preferred designer. And it was a bit controversial, too. Those clothes cost a lot of money. … But she was in keeping with what had always been. He did become a household name for a bit. There were articles about him in the press … But eventually — how can I put it — you know the kind of designers that chase the press? Well Galanos just wasn't one of them.
Exactly. He was self-funded and for the most part financially secure.
He preferred elongated silhouettes, long tunics, broad shoulders. He liked working with different textures: chiffon, taffeta, lace, chenille, lurex. And he loved bifurcation [that would be pants] He loved jumpsuits. He was doing pantsuits from as early as 1956. He was pretty radical.
ON EXHIBIT: James Galanos: Design Integrity October 19- December 8, January 8-27 2019 in Drexel University's Leonard Pearlstein Gallery, 3401 Filbert Street; Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Mondays. Admision: Free