[Sauro walks over to a dais chocked full of rainbow-hued draped dresses including a emerald green gown with long sleeves, high neck and a blousson back. Reagan wore the red silk version of this particular frock for her first official White House Portrait.] Galanos' and Nancy Reagan's relationship went back before she married Ronald Reagan when she was an actress. She was among the actresses who helped him shoot to fame in the 1950s and 1960s, but then his status reached a whole other level in the 1980s while Nancy Reagan was in the White House. Galanos was her preferred designer. And it was a bit controversial, too. Those clothes cost a lot of money. … But she was in keeping with what had always been. He did become a household name for a bit. There were articles about him in the press … But eventually — how can I put it — you know the kind of designers that chase the press? Well Galanos just wasn't one of them.