And then in a voice that transported me to the pews of Triumph, listening to Bishop Greenleaf's jubilant sermons, he added: "It doesn't mean that Cudjo [or any black man] should be a doormat, but what it does mean is that no matter what, I can stand before God and say I did my best. I did what I believe and what you, God, are telling me to do. Then I can rest easy."