Megyn Kelly Today is officially on hiatus and is likely axed. That's not my concern. If Megyn Kelly could be that daft in her understanding of such a painful part of American history, then, well Bye Felicia.
My thoughts right now are on former NBC morning news personality and Temple alum Tamron Hall.
I wonder what she's thinking. Is she delighting in a big cup of I-told-you-so tea. Is she sitting smug in her fabulous New York crib with a grin plastered on her face? Does Hall feel vindicated? Is she satisfied? Is a "How you like me now?" selfie in Hall's social media followers' future?
Well, it should be.
Back in 2017, Hall was uncermoniously dumped from her spot anchoring today's 9 a.m. hour. A job that she and co-host Al Roker were pretty good at. Hall was fashionable. She was funny. She was topical. She was transparent about her causes like domestic violence against women, and who she loved, especially the late purple one, Prince. She shared how she felt about her natural hair. She was proud of it. And most importantly, she didn't insult her guests. Like, ever.
So why on earth did NBC diss her? They did it to make way for a Kelly, who, is no stranger to racial insensitivity; the year before, she insisted to her Fox viewers that Santa Claus and Jesus were both white. However, you slice and dice that, it's bad optics. Two beloved anchors, who just happened to be black, were forced out of their gigs. And the Twittersphere, the Faceboooksphere, the emailsphere — shoot — the entire world, let NBC know how foul Hall was treated.
Roker, who has been Today's weatherman for decades, remained. But Hall — who in all fairness can err on the side of feisty — clearly wasn't having it. Shortly after tense contract negotiations, Hall was gone, not only from the network, but she was gone from her noon show on sister station, MSNBC. Some argued that Hall should have stuck it out. I even thought that perhaps she was too hasty. But in hindsight, her integrity was on the line.
I'm glad she maintained it.
And then some.
For the next year and a half, Hall remained gracious and steadfast while she worked her #Blackgirlmagic. She stayed on her Twitter grind, active in her volunteer work with victims of domestic abuse. She remained true to her self, turning down a deal for a show that would be produced by Harvey Weinstein's company after allegations of the mogul's sexual improprieties were made public.
Fashion lovers enjoyed Hall in a biopic about the life of Vogue contributing editor Andre Leon Talley, The Gospel According to Andre. She bided her time. And in August, Disney/ABC announced that she would have her own daytime talk show set to air next year.
Go on, girl.
So I'm guessing that Hall is thinking that right now it is her who is indeed #winning — especially as her fans chatter about her return. I do know that if NBC hadn't went left and left well enough alone, the network wouldn't be embarrassed and out of the cool $69 million from Kelly's contract.