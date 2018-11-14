My quibble, believe it or not, is with the media. Why are women's fertility issues always the selling point, the headline topics when it comes to their stories? I remember feeling this way last year when I read actress Gabrielle Union's deeply personal collection of essays, We Are Going to Need More Wine. Union, who coincidentally welcomed a baby girl last weekend through the help of a surrogate, wrote eloquently about how she survived rape, the insecurities that come with being a dark-skinned black woman in Hollywood, and lessons learned from a perilous first marriage, but the headlines about her book, too, focused on her miscarriages.