It was a magical moment.
Michelle Obama tiptoed into the African American Museum in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, surprising a dozen young women from area high schools.
The excitement was palpable. And the tears flowed.
Obama was sleekly dressed in an off-the-shoulder black sweater and tailored trousers, pulled together with a wide belt. Shocked, the girls were all smiles, giggles and glee. One young lady sprung from her seat and hugged Obama, prompting the other girls in the circle to ask for hugs, too.
"Before this is over, everyone will get hugs," Obama promised.
Thursday's surprise was the first leg of Obama's Philadelphia visit. The former first lady is in town as part of her 10-city tour for her New York Times best seller, Becoming; on Thursday night she was scheduled to speak at the Wells Fargo Center. The personal memoir details Obama's humble beginnings in Chicago, her rise through Ivy League schools, her marriage to a certain young community organizer, and life in the White House. It sold 1.4 million copies in its first week.
The young women are participants in the Philadelphia-based nonprofit beGirl.world. The organization, cofounded by former White House social secretary and Philadelphia native Deesha Dyer in 2014, encourages young women of color to travel. The girls, who had been given copies of Becoming and tickets to Thursday's show at the Wells Fargo Center, thought they were at the museum to chat it up with Dyer and Phoebe Robinson, half of the comedy duo 2 Dope Queens. Robinson has been traveling with Obama — whom she calls Meesh — and interviewing her about the book.
Half way through the chitchat, Obama appeared.
And the fun began. We learned that Sasha, the younger Obama daughter, was interested in becoming a food critic. Obama talked about how she didn't like playing with kids in her neighborhood when she was little. (Kids are just messy, she said.)
Most of the talk was inspirational. She spoke candidly and authentically to the girls about their talents, encouraging them to follow their gut. She assured the young women that they were indeed as brilliant as the next Fortune 500 CEO and just needed to believe in themselves. You could tell by the way these girls nodded their pin-curled heads that they believed her. After all — before the law degree and the first ladyship — she was one of them, a young woman growing up in a tough inner city where success doesn't come easily.
"I was afraid to travel when I was your age," Obama said. When she spoke, the room was silent. "I was nervous about leaving my comfort zone. That's why I'm really excited about this organization."
How did Michelle Obama move past her comfort zone? She didn't let fear stop her.
"Don't let fear stop you flat on your feet," Obama said. "When you let fear choke you, you miss out on a lot."