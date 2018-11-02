As I told the good man, I happened to be at Hillel House, a center for Jewish students at Penn, a few days before the mass shooting. I was there to talk to Troy Harris, one of Hillel's cooks, about the latest fund-raising effort to get the licenses and permits necessary for the kosher food truck he's been trying to get on the road with the help of many of the Jewish students he feeds. We probably could have wrapped up the conversation a lot earlier than we did, but I was in no rush; it's a welcoming, comfortable space with students grabbing something to eat at the dining hall, studying, warmly greeting each other and Harris as they went in and out of the building.