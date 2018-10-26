Harris says there's no time left to wait. They are close, another $6,000 or so for licenses and permits and some last minute odds and ends, and he thinks the truck will be ready to finally hit the road. (To donate, https://chuffed.org/project/grassroots-food-with-a-cause) Even as they scramble to raise that money, they are working on partnerships that will go beyond the truck, to get young people interested in cooking and entrepreneurship, to get on that truck and off the block and realize how much more lies beyond their neighborhood.