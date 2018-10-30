Time was a gift, I knew that. In February, when our vet found a cancerous mass on one of his kidneys — renal carcinoma, we later learned — I didn't dare dream that he'd still be around for another spring of walks down Germantown Avenue with his little brother, Max; another summer of swimming in the ocean; another eight months that were possible only because of the skill and kindness of the staff at Hickory Veterinary Hospital after they removed the kidney. And because of all the good thoughts he got from people after I wrote about him. You were rooting for him, too.