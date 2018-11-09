What is left to say when millions of words have been written and said to try to stop the daily deterioration of our democracy: the lies, the hate, the gaslighting, the constant cosigning by people with the privilege to look away. And yes, I'm looking at you, white women who overwhelmingly chose to elect President Trump despite his dehumanizing treatment of women and then doubled down on your support by overwhelmingly electing some of his surrogates in the midterm elections.