By a stroke of good fortune, all four corners of this busy intersection are still occupied by historic buildings. The sturdy Quaker meetinghouse, which gives the village its name, has held its spot on the southwest corner since 1708. Across the street, the old tinsmith shop has been converted into a real estate office but otherwise remains intact. Same for the Leedom house, which dates from 1830. Next door stands the Corson property, where George Corson braved the wrath of his neighbors to help escaped slaves make their way to freedom. Frederick Douglass and Lucretia Mott gave such rousing speeches in Corson's stone barn that it became known as Abolition Hall.