While he wouldn't disclose the details, it's an open secret among Philadelphia's chatty art community that Drexel University is behind the Contemporary's new museum and that the building will be located in nearby Mantua or Powelton, if not on the university campus itself. Several moneyed backers and foundations are supporting the project, including Michael C. Foreman, who is chairman of FS Investments and a Drexel board member. Given all that, it's highly probable that Philadelphia could soon see new art museum.