By then, the fashion for Moorish Revival was in full swing. The congregation of Adath Jeshurun chose architect J. Franklin Stuckert to design its new building, even though he does not appear to have had much of a track record of building synagogues. Maybe that explains why his design is more subdued than other Moorish fantasies, like Manhattan's Central Synagogue. Still, Adath Jeshurun included all the basics: keyhole doors, keyhole windows, and Byzantine onion domes. The fanciful hats topped off the synagogue's two square towers and could be seen across the neighborhood.