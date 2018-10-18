It's not the first time since Mayor Kenney took office that the board has handed down a decision that runs contrary to the rules of good planning. To the astonishment of just about everyone, its members last year tried to block the Post Bros. company — considered Public Enemy No. 1 by Philadelphia's powerful construction unions — from turning an empty warehouse at Ninth and Poplar Streets into apartments, even though dozens of similar buildings in Philadelphia have been converted to residential use. The zoning board's ruling was later overturned by the courts.