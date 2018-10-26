Numerous groups joined with the Friends of Abolition Hall in asking the township supervisors to reject Hovnanian's development plan. They range from the National Park Service to the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, a Philadelphia group that lobbies for the protection of African American historic sites. The board also heard from best-selling author and editor Father James J. Martin, who grew up in Plymouth Meeting and serves as a communications consultant to Pope Francis. "The destruction of this unique and historic landscape is not worth whatever financial gain the township will receive in the long run. History, our shared history, is more important than money," he wrote in a letter to the board.