Corbitt, 33, was quickly arrested and charged with murder. She confessed to killing Alina, and surveillance video showed her carrying the dead toddler from the apartment and returning without her, police said. Authorities recovered Alina's body from Kemble Park, an 8-acre green space along Ogontz and Olney Avenues. Corbitt, who had been taking care of Alina for several weeks, is the mother of two of Alina's half-siblings, ages 4 and 5. But there reportedly was considerable animosity between Corbitt and Alina's mother. Barnes suspected that Corbitt might be capable of mistreating or abusing her daughter but "definitely not murder."