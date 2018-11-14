I tagged along with Garner Monday as she finalized details for her son's funeral, scheduled for the following day. Over lunch at the Chili's on City Avenue, she talked about organizing a double funeral in November 2009 for her sons Kiheem McBride, 21, and Sharif Garner, 18, who died nine days apart. Garner said Sharif was killed Nov. 1, 2009, following an argument with a friend over a bike in North Philly, and McBride was shot for unknown reasons around 1 a.m. Nov. 10 in West Philly. They were buried the same day. Their funeral program showed a photo of the brothers side by side.