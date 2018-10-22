Harley, as you may know, made a name for himself back in the 1990s as marketing director with Mitchell & Ness when he helped popularize the throwback jersey trend with rappers Jay Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs among others. These days, when he's not photographing Philly residents for his popular Street Gazing blog, he works on various ad campaigns for companies such as Saxby's Coffee or serves up his signature chicken and waffles at restaurant pop-ups at Moonshine, a at 1825 East Moyamensing Ave.